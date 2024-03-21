WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, March 19, the city of West Hollywood announced in a press release it is moving forward with the next steps in the renovation of the historic Log Cabin building, that houses the West Hollywood Recovery Center (WHRC) on N. Robertson Boulevard.

During its meeting on Monday, March 18, the City Council received a design update for the Log Cabin renovation project that included direction to move forward with the design concept. High-resolution design renderings and photos are available on the city’s official Flickr site. For more information about the project including a preliminary project schedule and FAQ visit: https://go.weho.org/logcabin.

The Log Cabin renovation plan provides received over $7.5 million in funding that has been provided to date to support renovations of this historic space, which is important to safeguarding recovery services in the community.

The design upgrades will include:

-Expanded meeting rooms, food preparation areas, and storage capacity to support local recovery services;

-New mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, which help to contribute to an enhanced onsite experience;

-ADA-compliant bathrooms;

-Improved streetscape and landscaping; and

-New electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solar panels.

The WHRC hosts more than 90 separate addiction recovery meetings a week, more than 4,500 meetings a year. For details about the WHRC visit https://thewhrc.org/home.

The Log Cabin building has history spanning nearly a century. The building was built on property purchased in 1928 by the city Beverly Hills. The north portion of the property was leased to the Lions Club in 1936, which constructed the Log Cabin in its style as a Boy Scouts of America (“BSA”) clubhouse.

In the early 1970s, the Lions Club subleased the building to the West Hollywood Recovery Center for use for addiction recovery group meetings such as Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. In 2019, Beverly Hills indicated its wish to sell the property and West Hollywood entered into a lease with the city of Beverly Hills with the option to purchase the property. In 2022, West Hollywood exercised its option to purchase the property and the city started a feasibility analysis with the West Hollywood Recovery Center to determine a renovation plan.

With the design concept approved, West Hollywood will take the next steps to move toward construction, which is slated to begin in October 2024. Construction is expected to be completed by December 2025. For detailed information visit https://go.weho.org/logcabin.

For additional details contact Alicen Bartle, West Hollywood Project Development Administrator, at (323) 848-6323 or at abartle@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.