WEST HOLLYWOOD- On Tuesday, January 19, the City of West Hollywood announced that they have created two new Certified Wildlife Habitats through the Garden for Wildlife program of the National Wildlife Federation (NWF). Certified Wildlife Habitats have been created at Havenhurst Park, located at 1351 Havenhurst Drive, and Formosa Park, located at 1140 N. Formosa Avenue.

NWF efforts hope to sustain and create gardens that serve as havens for local butterflies, birds, and other wildlife. The organization also hopes to support the health and reproduction of local mammals, fish, amphibians, reptiles, and invertebrates including insect populations such as bees.

“This is one of my favorite initiatives and I’m proud that our City has created two new Certified Wildlife Habitats through the Garden for Wildlife program of the National Wildlife Federation,” said City of West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tempore Lauren Meister. “Not only will this help the City of West Hollywood meet its goals to become healthier, greener, and more wildlife-friendly. Every habitat garden is a step toward replenishing resources for wildlife, such as bees, butterflies, and birds.”

“Supporting and welcoming back native plants and animals to our City is part of our larger sustainability efforts,” said City of West Hollywood Councilmember John D’Amico. “And we encourage everyone with a garden of any size to certify their garden as a Community Wildlife Habitat with NWF.”

NWF is the largest wildlife education and conservation organization in the United States. The Garden for Wildlife movement has recognized more than 227,000 Certified Wildlife Habitats across the United States to-date, encompassing more than 2.5 million acres.

Anyone wishing to certify a habitat can visit https://www.nwf.org/certifiedwildlifehabitat for more information.