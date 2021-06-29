WEST HOLLYWOOD- On Tuesday, June 29, the City of West Hollywood will host their annual State of The City event virtually at 5:00 p.m. and will examine the theme “Open for Creativity.”

“The City of West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (WHCC) annually partner on a State of The City event to engage the City’s business leaders and the community at-large in a conversation about new initiatives, economic trends, and innovations in West Hollywood,” the City said in an official announcement.

West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chair, Nick Rimedio, and West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath will provide welcoming remarks. West Hollywood City Manager Paul Arevalo will present the State of The City keynote address and introduce incoming City Manager, David Wilson. More than 300 local business leaders will also attend the virtual event.

Visit www.wehochamber.com/stateofthecity to register for State of The City 2021. Tickets can be purchased for $40.