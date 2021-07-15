WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood will be hosting its 38th annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 3. Residents will gather along the community’s streets in a show of unity against crime.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, the event will happen from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Events will be going on throughout the night, such as barbecues, block parties, live entertainment, dancing, and similar activities. Attendance is free to all. Poinsettia Drive will be closed to through traffic from 1117 Poinsettia Drive to 1234 Poinsettia Drive and at Hampton on the north.

A complete, up-to-date list of events, times, and event locations is available at https://www.weho.org/city-government/city-manager/neighborhood-watch/national-night-out. The event’s participants will include members of the West Hollywood City Council, Neighborhood Watch Groups and Associations, the West Hollywood Gateway, and the City’s Public Safety Commission.

The annual National Night Out event originally started in 1984 to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, law enforcement and community partnerships, neighborhood fellowship, and to send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized against crime.

For more details, contact the Community Affairs Coordinator, Jasmine Duckworth, at (323) 848-6559 or jduckworth@weho.org.