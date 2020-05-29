WOODLAND HILLS — Westfield Topanga and The Village Outdoor Center will open June 3 with social distancing guidelines, announces Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on May 27.

Westfield announced the openings of greater Los Angeles locations to begin on May 30 with Century City, but by June 3 malls in Valencia, Santa Anita, Sherman Oaks, Topanga, and Culver City will be open.

Westfield’s vice president of Shopping Centre Management said in a statement, “As we take this next step towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus is on working with local officials to ensure a healthy, clean and safe environment for our customers, tenants, and employees.”

This process begins with modified store hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Throughout the open hours, there will be a high increase in cleaning, with an emphasis on high touch areas such as restrooms, play areas, water fountains, and dining areas.

Social distancing of 6 feet and the requirement of masks will still be enforced as per L.A. county public safety orders. Additional hand sanitizing units will be placed in the malls, and the numbers of guests queuing outside of stores or entering the malls will be monitored.

For shoppers who do not wish to enter the store due to COVID-19, curbside pickup will still be available. For malls with parking, a ticketless option is available entitled Smart Parking.

The announcement comes shortly after L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that all retail establishments and houses of worship could reopen on Wednesday, May 27 with strict guidelines. All malls must stay below 50% capacity.

Westfield Executive Vice President Larry Green told the Business Journal that Westfield has experience with being open in times of quarantine saying, “for two weeks [in Florida], we have experience with it. We think we’re doing leading-edge work in terms of cleanliness and health checks.”

“We’ve been open in Germany for a month and in Sweden the entire time, so having that international and national footprint has been very helpful.”

“We’re all going through a new way of doing it,” Green said.

For more information on Westfield Topanga and the Village’s guidelines, please visit https://www.westfield.com/topanga.