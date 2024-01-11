WESTWOOD—On January 10, LA Dance Fit announced that they will be holding Hip Hop Dance lessons beginning January 23 at 4:00 p.m. The classes are for children six years old and up. The lessons will be held at the Dance Fit Studio located at 10936 Santa Monica Boulevard.



On their website, the Dance Fit Studio message relays that their classes aren’t only about learning to dance.



It’s “Designed for young enthusiasts, this class isn’t just about learning dance steps; it’s a journey into self-expression and confidence building, set to the pulsating beats of hip-hop.”



LA Dance Fit is known for the dance classes offered. They have offered classes for both beginners and the more seasoned dancers in not just hip-hop, but have classes in Soul Hip-Hop, Jazz-Funk, and Afro-Caribbean Vibez.



Canyon News reached out to the Dance Fit Studio for more information and a photo but have not heard back in time for print.