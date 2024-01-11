WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced on Tuesday, January 9 that Metro is studying the proposed Northern Extension of the Metro K Line, that could provide new rail connections to, from, and throughout the region, including up to three stations in the city.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, they are complementing that effort by conducting a Rail Integration Study (RIS) to ensure all future rail service is carefully integrated into the region, while supporting sustainability goals and community expectations.

The current phase is looking to improve multimodal transportation and delivering safe routes to and from planned stations to maximize access, ridership, and use of future stations in West Hollywood.

West Hollywood audited a half-mile area around each potential station to explore potential pedestrian and wheeled access improvements. Input is being requested from the community via the Engage WeHo digital engagement tool to confirm the findings and to provide suggestions to the project team.

The project team will evaluate community feedback and suggestions to inform a draft first/last mile plan, which will be presented to West Hollywood advisory boards, commissions, and the West Hollywood City Council. They will transmit the approved plan to Metro and incorporate it into future updates to the City’s Capital Improvement Plan and other mobility planning documents that guide future infrastructure investments.

Residents, businesses, and frequent visitors are encouraged to share their feedback and suggestions on Engage WeHo to inform the plan’s development. The survey is open and will remain open through Wednesday, February 7. Participants can provide input through an online form on any of the three stations proposed in West Hollywood as well as the Citywide bicycle network.

Interactive online maps are available for participants to place suggestions for improvements directly on online maps.

A specific number of stations have not been determined by Metro to serve the WeHo area. Pedestrian and bicycle improvements identified for any of the proposed station areas may be relevant regardless of the final route Metro selects as West Hollywood works to improve safety and mobility.

For more details about the survey go to engage.weho.org/metroFLM or contact David Fenn, Senior Planner, at (323) 848-6335 or dfenn@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.