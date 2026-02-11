UNITED STATES—Hello Toni: I am a 68-year-old male on a Medicare Advantage plan through my last employer. How does the new TrumpRX plan fit into Medicare? Currently, Express Scripts manages my Part D plan. Thank you, Toni.–Mike from Cypress, Texas.

Hi Mike: Great News for America because on Thursday, February 5, 2026, TrumpRX, the new federal direct-to-consumer platform for discounted prescription drugs was officially launched by President Trump. TrumpRx.gov aims to provide prices for many popular medicines similar to the lowest paid by other developed nations.

It is important that those enrolled in a Part D plan or employer/individual health insurance with prescription drug benefits know that TrumpRX will not lower the cost of your prescriptions in that specific plan. You can use the TrumpRx coupon for cash-only purchases and the costs do not count toward your Medicare Part D deductible or out-of-pocket maximum. Research which way costs less, either (1) your Medicare Part D Part D plans copays or costs of the covered prescriptions or (2) the prescription drug’s cost with TrumpRX coupon discount.

It’s also important to know that the TrumpRX discount prescription drug plan is not considered a creditable Medicare Part D plan. Using the TrumpRX or a discount prescription drug plan such as GoodRx will not keep you from getting a penalty for not enrolling in a Part D plan.

I would strongly advise those turning 65 not to wait but to enroll in a Part D plan during their 7-month Medicare Initial Enrollment Period (IEP). Otherwise you could be subject to a Part D penalty.

The 2026 Medicare Part D costs are:

Initial Coverage Deductible is up to $615 for 2026 and changes each year.

Initial Coverage has 6 drug-tiers; the Part D plan pays its share of the cost of your drugs, and you pay your share until the amount of your out-of-pocket maximum is met. For 2026, $2,100 is the out-of-pocket maximum. Then you move into the Catastrophic Coverage stage and pay $0. *(Remember when your brand or generic prescriptions are paid through TrumpRX discount prescription drug program or other RX discount plans such as GoodRX, Amazon discount RX plan or other discount programs, the prescription drug cost will not count towards your $2,100 out-of-pocket maximum for 2026.)

Catastrophic coverage: There is a $0 out of pocket once a Medicare beneficiary enters the catastrophic coverage stage by meeting the $2,100 out-of-pocket maximum. Medicare will pick up all costs of the prescriptions whether brand-name or generic with a stand-alone Medicare Part D plan or a Medicare Advantage with a Part D plan included and you will pay $0.

On January 1 of each year, the process starts all over again with a new Medicare Prescription Drug plan and new initial deductible and maximum initial coverage limit that leads you to the catastrophic coverage stage.

If you’re concerned about paying the $2,100 maximum out-of-pocket, use the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan, which is a payment option which began January 1, 2025, to help manage your out-of-pocket drug costs by spreading your monthly prescription drug costs throughout the year from January to December. For more information about the payment plan, visit www.medicare.gov or call your Medicare Part D plan.

It is important for those enrolling in Medicare to know how to open a www.medicare.gov account which has your Medicare information when enrolling in a Medicare Part D plan, whether a standalone Part D plan or a Medicare Advantage with Part D included just like the plan that you, Mike, are enrolled. Once you have opened your Medicare.gov account, you can go online and begin searching for a prescription drug plan by clicking on “Find health and drug plans.” and follow the steps. Personalizing enrolling in a Medicare Part D plan to meet your specific Medicare needs is explained in chapter 5 of Toni’s Medicare Survival Guide Advanced edition at www.tonisays.com.

