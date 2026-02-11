HOLLYWOOD—The Super Bowl 2026 has been the topic of discussion for days, even though Super Bowl was this past Sunday, February 8. The game in itself was a little boring for my taste, it was only the last 30 minutes or so that New England Patriots woke up. So when the Seattle Seahawks won it was really no surprise. The viewers and cultural commentators praised Bad Bunny’s performance as joyful, inclusive and cultural meaningful-especially since much of the set was in Spanish and celebrated Puerto Rican heritage.

As many of you know, Puerto Rico is a commonwealth of the United States, they are born into American citizenship, while the only thing is they can’t vote for a US President. Celebrities like Ricky Martin said he needed several hours to process the experience after joining Bad Bunny on Stage.

Fans on social media, especially Facebook described the show as fun, visually stunning and culturally rich, even if some didn’t understand all the Spanish lyrics. Many posts online applauded the performance’s energy and storytelling, with some describing it as a bright, hopeful moment in a heavy news cycle. The halftime show sparked strong debate beyond just music. Some House representatives called for a formal investigation of the show’s overly sexualized movements, claiming it was inappropriate for a family broadcast since minors were watching the show as well.

Far-right figures including President Trump publicly slammed the performance, calling it “an affront to the greatness of America.” Comedians like Jon Stewart and Jimmy Kimmel mocked the conservative backlash-calling it out of touch and saying the outrage was “actually pathetic. “

One of my favorite comedians, one Funny Lisa Marie, on one of her TikTok videos was brutally honest and said, “I’m here just for the Food.” Meaning she goes to the Super Bowl party just for the food. If you never heard of Lisa you will…she’s currently touring around the US. She’s super funny, and I can’t wait to see her in person and catch one of her shows. I’m with Lisa, only there for the food. The halftime show drew about 128 million viewers, making it one of the most watched parts of the broadcast and contributing to Super Bowl 2026 viewership.

While others turned to the Turning Point show with Kid Rock, many people didn’t realize that it was only on YouTube so they either turned off the half-show or went to YouTube. Since the performance was in Spanish and celebrated Latino culture, the show became a flashpoint in broader discussions about identity, representation, and entertainment in America.

Some fans online joked about misunderstanding the lyrics but still enjoying the vibe, while others felt halftime entertainment should be more neutral-showing how divided opinions are. Supporters loved the show for its energy, cultural pride and creativity. Lady Gaga sang and danced, and yes there was an actual wedding that took place. Critics argue it was too political or inappropriate, and some conservative figures want accountability.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez congratulated Bad Bunny for bringing Latin music to a global stage and celebrating heritage. Jay-Z is the founder of Roc-Nation and has an ongoing partnership with the NFL that gives him a central role in the Super Bowl halftime show. He selects the performers under his agreement with the NFL. That’s why acts like Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Usher, and now Bad Bunny have been tapped. He influences the music booking and production decisions behind the scenes.

Shortly after his Super Bowl LX performance, Bad Bunny deleted all posts for his Instagram account, removed his profile photo and unfollowed everyone. His profile now has only a link to his new album. Why did he do that? Artists often clear their social media before a major announcement, new project, like a clean slate, before dropping big news. He didn’t want the backlash or criticism. Another theory is for a major tour, which dates are scheduled already till the summer. Could be a strategic pause, as well.

Rose’s Scoop: Wishing everyone a very Happy Valentine’s Day weekend full of love and happiness.