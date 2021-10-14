UNITED STATES—The Breeders’ Cup is an event that all race fans looking forward to every season, as the world’s best are crowned world champions.

This year’s event looks set to be one of the most engaging in recent years, with a number of contenders looking primed for charges at some of the most prestigious races.

You can find the current odds here: www.twinspires.com/breeders-cup/odds

So, which horses could be crowned champions at Del Mar this November when the Breeders’ Cup takes place?

Knicks Go

The Breeders’ Cup Classic is the race that all the American trainers would have been targeting at the beginning of the season, as they look to win the most lucrative race that is staged at Del Mar.

The betting markets for the race have been constantly changing over the past couple of months, but it looks as though Knicks Go will go off in the Classic as the favorite ahead of Essential Quality and Medina Spirit.

Few will be surprised to see that, as Knicks Go has enjoyed a phenomenal season to this point. His season got underway with Pegasus World Cup success, before losing out in the Saudi Cup and Metropolitan Handicap. However, since the start of July, he has won three graded races, including the G1 Whitney.

Palace Pier

The betting for the Breeders’ Cup Mile has been altered this week following the announcement that Poetic Flare has been sent to stud. That news saw Palace Pier shorten in price for the Mile at Del Mar, with Baaeed a lukewarm second favorite in the current betting.

We will likely learn more about the two main contenders for this race at Champions Day at Ascot, as they will go head to head in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

However, it is challenging to poke too many holes in Palace Pier’s season to this point, as he is unbeaten in four starts. His victory at Royal Ascot could give him the edge going into Champions Day, and a victory in the Queen Elizabeth will likely mean that plans for Del Mar will be put in place. However, victory for Baaeed could see his price shorten for the Breeders’ Cup race.

Letruska

The Breeders’ Cup Distaff could be one of the most interesting races taking place at Del Mar, and there is certainly value in the betting if you’re looking to take on the favourite.

Malathaat hasn’t done an awful lot wrong throughout her three-year-old season, and is a superstar already. However, she is only the second favorite at present behind Letruska, who has emerged as the outstanding female horse in training.

She is six from seven this season, with her only second coming when runner-up in the Azeri Stakes. However, since then, she has won five straight graded races, including Grade 1s such as the Personal Ensign, Apple Blossom and Spinster. Her ability is unquestionable and the champion could be crowned with another impressive display in the Distaff.

Tarnawa

Tarnawa is the horse at the top of the Turf meeting with less than a month to go before the Breeders’ Cup. She has been in excellent form throughout the season, but has won just once from three. However, her defeats were arguably more impressive than the race that she actually won.

She finished three-quarters of a length behind St Mark’s Basilica in the Irish Champion Stakes, which there was no shame in defeat since the three-year-old has arguably been the star of the season.

Meanwhile, she was beaten in a dramatic finish in The Arc by huge outsider Torquator Tasso on very poor ground at Longchamp. Tarnawa is already the defending champion in the Turf, and it looks hard to make cases for the challengers that are lining up behind her.