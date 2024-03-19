MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its website that the California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, Assembly member Jacqui Irwin and the Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments (LVMCOG) will host an online town hall meeting to discuss wildfire and disaster insurance on Thursday, April 4.

The event will transpire from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Attendees will be allowed to hear from the experts about how California is addressing the homeowner insurance crisis and how you can navigate the tools to help you get coverage for fires, floods and earthquakes.

The event is free to attend with RSVP. To register for the Zoom event visit here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9OLNwviLQ8CGfdzJJB6kMQ#/registration.