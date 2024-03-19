STUDIO CITY—The Los Angeles Fire Department announced on Tuesday, March 19 that they extinguished a fire that occurred a commercial building. The fire was reported at 5:28 a.m. at 3787 N Cahuenga Blvd.

Firefighters responded to a 25’ x 100’ one-story commercial building with smoke emerging from the rear. Firefighters found a detached A/V room with fire inside behind the main building, with flames threatening the commercial.

Crews quickly deployed hose lines to the rear and extinguished the flames, keeping them from extending inside the main portion of the business. It took 34 firefighters 17 minutes to extinguish the flames. There were no reports of any injuries during the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.