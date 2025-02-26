UNITED STATES—Warm season annuals are more varied than cool season annuals for one simple reason. Spring and early summer are the best time for bloom. Afterward, there is plenty of time for seed to develop, prior to cool winter weather. Obviously, most flowers want to exploit this schedule. This includes wildflowers, particularly in regional chaparral or desert climates.

Wildflowers are in more of a rush to bloom for early spring here because summer is arid. They could be more susceptible to premature desiccation later. They last longer and can bloom later in home gardens with irrigation. Actually though, not all wildflowers bloom for early spring. Some bloom for autumn or winter. A few bloom for summer, generally briefly.

There is no explicit definition for wildflowers. Western redbud and the various ceanothus are technically native wildflowers. Yet, they grow as large shrubbery or even small trees. Most popular wildflowers are annuals. A few are biennials or perennials. Some perennial sorts must mature for more than a year before they bloom well. Some are very persistent.

They may not be what they claim to be.

Technically, wildflowers should be locally native, and observable directly within the wild. Realistically, this expectation is unrealistic. Many of the most colorful, like perennial pea, are naturalized exotic species. Most wildflower seed mixes include random species from elsewhere. Some are regionally specific, but to other regions and very different climates.

California poppy and various lupine are the most popular and familiar native wildflowers. Douglas iris, yarrow and clarkia are about as practical for cultivated home gardens. Bush poppy and monkey flower more appropriate to rustic landscapes beyond home gardens. Many wildflowers need aggressive maintenance, such as cutting back after their season.

Seed of most annual and perennial wildflowers prefers to be in a garden by late autumn. It can then settle in through cool and rainy winter weather to grow and bloom about now. With watering after the winter rainy season, several might start now to bloom for summer. Some of the more sustainable species can disperse seed for another wildflower season.

Highlight: Pacific Hound’s Tongue

Cat’s tongue might be a more fitting name. Pacific hound’s tongue, Cynoglossum grande or Adelinia grandis grows where it wants. It can grow from cracks in pavement, and then be difficult to remove. It grows easily through decomposed granite, gravel or wood chips. Yet, it is not readily available from nurseries, or as seed. It is sporadic in its native range.

Pacific hound’s tongue may be uncommon because it takes a few years to bloom well. It does not bloom for its first year from seed and then blooms thinly for its first few years. By its third year though, its resilient perennial taproot should be very established. Its foliage dies back soon after late winter bloom. It stays significantly longer with garden irrigation.

Bloom resembles that of forget-me-not, but relatively sparse and on vertical stems. Floral stems are about a foot tall, or can be two feet tall. They are more numerous in cultivation. The small blue flowers are less than half an inch wide. Foliage develops basal rosettes, which may prefer a bit of partial shade. The biggest leaves are less than six inches long, like a hound’s tongue.

Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.