BEVERLY HILLS—The bi-annual Beverly Hills Art Show which was held on May 21 and May 22, brought an estimated 30,000 attendees to Beverly Gardens Park, where 150 artists exhibited their work in the open outdoors along three blocks of Beverly Gardens Park on Santa Monica Boulevard.

The Beverly Hills Art Show featured diverse artists in mediums including sculpture, glass, jewelry, photography, painting, ceramics and more. The spring 2022 event featured 39 first-time artists from Southern California, as well as Colorado, Idaho, Tennessee, Utah, and Arizona.

The Mayor of Beverly Hills, through the Mayor’s Choice Award was able to select a piece of new art for installation at one of the city’s public facilities to add to the City’s Public Art Collection. The Mayor’s Choice Award was established to affirm the city’s support of the arts and its commitment to the cultural community.

“We are thrilled to be able to showcase so many talented artists in Beverly Hills each year,” said Jenny Rogers, Director of City of Beverly Hills Community Services. “As the world emerges out [of] COVID, we are reminded how important it is to provide the creative community such an important large-scaled event on behalf of the creative artists who are selected and the residents of Beverly Hills.”

For each Beverly Hills Art Show, special awards and recognitions are given to participating artists. A special panel is tasked with the selection, and this year’s awardees for the 2022 Spring Beverly Hills Art Show are:

SPECIAL CATEGORY WINNERS

-Mayor’s Choice Award – TBD

-Best of Show – Matt Budish

-Gil Borgos Award for Originality – Andrea Haffner

-Best Art Display – Fred Stodder

-Best New Artist – Jennifer Del Barrio

FIRST PLACE WINNERS

-Ceramics – Fred Stodder

-Digital Art – Leeza Taylor

-Drawings and Printmaking – Brit Hansen

-Glass – Fay Miller & Ivan Grajalez

-Jewelry – Sean Hill

-Mixed Media – Two Dimensional – Anna Choi

-Mixed media – Three Dimensional – David Greenhalgh

-Painting – Kristin Brin

-Photography – Marshall Vanderhoof

-Sculpture – Matt Budish

-Watercolor – Merissa Mann

The Beverly Hills Art Show is bi-annual event produced by the Beverly Hills Community Services Department. All activities occur at the historic Beverly Gardens Park and admission to both days was free. Artists are encouraged to apply in June for a juried spot in the upcoming 2022 Fall Beverly Hills Art Show, which will be held on October 15 and October 16.

For more details visit www.beverlyhills.org/artshow or contact (310) 285-6830. For media inquiries, contact Dana Beesen at dbeesen@beverlyhills.org or call (310) 285-2530.