LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery.

The LAPD reported on April 18, around 10:50 p.m., a male suspect entered an adult novelty store in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and 84th Street. The suspect walked up to the counter, pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at the sales associate behind the cash register, and ordered the associate to give him “all the money.” The associate stepped away from the register, and the suspect walked over to the display wall and retrieved an adult novelty product. The suspect quickly walked out of the door. No money was taken during the incident.

The suspect is described as a male, standing at 6 feet tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has dark hair, dark eyes, and is believed to be between 40 to 50 years old. He was armed with a blue-steel semi-automatic handgun. He is pictured below:

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident, or additional incidents involving this suspect, is asked to call Pacific Area Robbery Detective Michael Whitney at (310) 482-6395 (37517@lapd.online) or Detective Luis Jurado at 310 482-6396 (32284@lapd.online).

During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtFeOhnKkMs&feature=emb_title