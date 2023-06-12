SANTA MONICA—A winning Powerball ticket worth $239,862 was sold at M&A Tobacco on Lincoln Boulevard. During the drawing on Wednesday, June 7, the ticket had five matching numbers, but missed the Powerball number.

The numbers drawn were 16, 21, 29, 53, and 66 with the Powerball being 2. The jackpot payout was $285 million.

Laws about Powerball payouts differ on a state-to-state basis. In California, the law requires the Powerball prize amount to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis. This means that the amount each winner receives changes depending on how many tickets were sold for that particular draw and how many other winners there are at the same level. The more winners there are, the smaller each individual prize will be, and vice versa.

In other states that participate in the Powerball drawing, tickets with five matching numbers, without a matching Powerball number, are worth $1 million or $2 million.

According to the official Powerball website, the overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

California is home to the biggest Powerball winner in history; Edwin Castro won $2.04 billion in the record drawing on November 7, 2022.