SHERMAN OAKS—A fire transpired in Sherman Oaks on Wednesday, October 19, killing a woman and a dog.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire first erupted on 5259 Sepulveda Boulevard at around 4:25 a.m. The structure that was set ablaze was a three-story garden-style apartment building.

When firefighters arrived on the scene after receiving calls from neighbors, they managed to extinguish the fire but found the victim and the dog deceased. The only information released about the victim was that she was in her 20’s. According to reports, a fire alarm was not found within the victim’s unit.

There were no other reported deaths or injuries. No one at the apartment complex was displaced.

This case is currently under investigation. The cause of the fire is not yet known.