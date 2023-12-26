BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, December 22, the Beverly Hills Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Olympic Boulevard and Rexford Drive that shut down traffic on Olympic Blvd. in all directions. At approximately 6:00 p.m., a woman traveling eastbound on Olympic Blvd. struck and critically injured a male pedestrian. Reports indicate the suspect fled the scene of the crime.



According to police, the victim was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. The suspect who reportedly did not stop to render aid to the injured party, was located at an undisclosed location, arrested, and taken into custody.



California law normally places the driver who strikes a pedestrian with their car at fault. In addition, California drivers are required to report the accident, stop and render aid if needed, and wait for police to arrive before leaving the scene.



Canyon News sent an information inquiry to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to request, more information including, the name of the suspect, and possibly obtain a mugshot of the suspect, but did not hear back in time for print.