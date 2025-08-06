PACIFIC PALISADES—The actor Matthew Perry, who starred in the sitcom “Friends”, died in 2023, and his death was linked to the use of the drug ketamine. Now, a woman named Jasveen Sangha has been charged with selling him the drugs.



She is charged with five counts of ketamine distribution. Sangha is also charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine. According to the indictment, her selling the drugs to Matthew Perry led to his death.



Sangha has pleaded not guilty. However, since she was arrested a year ago, she has been held in federal custody, awaiting trial. A federal judge in Los Angeles has set Sangha’s trial to start on September 23, 2026. If she is found guilty on all counts of the indictment, she could face at least ten years in a federal prison and a maximum of life in prison.









