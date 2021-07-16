SHERMAN OAKS- On Wednesday, July 14, around 8:45 a.m. officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to the 7300 block of Matilija Avenue for a suspected homicide.

Upon arrival, officers were directed across the street to the the13800 block of Valerio Street and found 53-year-old Ana Guardado stabbed to death in her home. According to LAPD the victim suffered from multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jose Sierra, 49, was later arrested for homicide and booked at the Van Nuys Jail.

No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact the Operations Valley Bureau Homicide at (818) 374-9550.