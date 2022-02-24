LOS ANGELES—On Tuesday, February 22, California Attorney General, Rob Bonta announced that 13 individuals were arrested and 114 guns were confiscated in a county-wide gun and ammunition sweep.

The effort initiated by Bonta began on February 14 and lasted for five days. The purpose of the effort was to take weapons out of the hands of those not legally allowed to possess them.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department teamed up with other law enforcement agencies including: Los Angeles County Police Department, Azusa Police Department, Pasadena Police, and Pomona Police Department targeting 51 California cities including the following cities: Beverly Hills, Malibu, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood.

The following statement came directly from a press release posted on AG Bonta’s webpage.

“On February 14, 2022, Special Agents from throughout the state consolidated their investigative efforts in Los Angeles County to engage in a five-day sweep. The goal of the operation was to disarm individuals in APPS who are now prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and ammunition.

The teams thoroughly analyzed and exhausted their leads in 439 cases in 51 cities in Los Angeles County. They seized 114 firearms, including 55 handguns, 19 rifles, 15 shotguns, 17 assault weapons, and 8 ghost guns.”

Bonta made the following statement regarding the county-wide effort.

“California and prohibited person systems is a critical tool that makes the work of cracking down on illegal gun ownership and possession possible.”

According to a press release on Bonta’s webpage, this operation by Los Angeles follows the January effort in the Bay Area initiated by the California Department of Justice where 30 firearms were seized and eight individuals were arrested.