SANTA MONICA- On Wednesday, July 7, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Los Angeles County Lifeguards responded to a 911 call regarding a beach patron who had been submerged by waves near the Santa Monica Pier. The incident occurred near Tower 20.

Lifeguards responded to the call from adjacent areas after Tower 20 had already closed for the evening. Upon arrival, Lifeguards took over CPR from bystanders who had witnessed the submersion.

Lifeguards continued CPR on the adult male patient until Santa Monica Fire Paramedics took over. The patient was then transported to a local area hospital.

No other information about the patient’s condition was immediately known at the time of transport.