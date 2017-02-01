LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating the Denver Nuggets 116-120 on Tuesday, January 31.

Nick Young scored 23 points for the Lakers, who have lost eight of their last 10 games. D’Angelo Russell had 22 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists in his first game back from injury. Lou Williams contributed 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Ivica Zubac added 17 points and six rebounds off the bench. Timofey Mozgov scored 12 points and had six assists.

Zubac cited Russell as the key to LA’s offense, after the second year guard found him for several baskets on his way to a career-high in points.

“He was our leader on the court, and he was making all the right plays,” Zubac said of Russell. “He needs to play like that, and I think he can do it every night.”

Russell had a career high in assists in his first game back from a three-game absence due to multiple leg injuries.

“Guys were making shots right and left,” Russell said. “We were getting stops and it just made it easier for me. I know how easy it is to get assists, but you have to attack, and were realizing that.”

Wilson Chandler led the Nuggets off the bench with 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Danilo Gallinari and Gary Harris scored 17 points each. Jamal Murray had 14 points while Keneth Faried added 14 points and a game-high 17 rebounds.

The Nuggets snapped a three game win streak with the loss, falling to 21-26 overall and eighth in the Western Conference. Denver will continue a two game home stand with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, February 1.

Los Angeles is now 17-34 on the season and 14th in the Western Conference. The Lakers will begin a five game road trip as they face the Washington Wizards on Thursday, February 2.