BEVERLY HILLS—Actress and singer Hilary Duff’s Beverly Hills home was reportedly burglarized on Wednesday, July 19 while she was on vacation in Canada, TMZ first announced on Sunday, July 23.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry was stolen from Duff’s residence, TMZ reported. Thieves allegedly broke through the door and gained access to the jewelry. The property’s security alarm never sounded after the break-in, according to reports.

Duff and her five-year-old son, Luca, were in Canada at the time of the incident. Authorities are unable to assess the extent of the burglary until the “Lizzie McGuire” and “Younger” actress returns from the vacation. It is unclear whether Duff was specifically targeted after she posted pictures and videos of her trip on social media.

“This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe,” a rep told E! Online. “That said, she has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward.”

Duff is the latest victim in a series of similar burglaries throughout Los Angeles in recent months. In June, actor David Spade’s Beverly Hills home was burglarized of $80,000 worth of valuables. Actress Emmy Rossom’s home in Benedict Canyon was robbed of $150,000 worth of jewelry in March, following a $200,000 theft at reality star Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills residence. In February, singer Alanis Morissette was robbed of $2 million worth of jewelry, soon after former Los Angeles Lakers star Derek Fisher’s Tarzana home was burglarized of $300,000 worth of valuables.

The residences of singer Nicki Minaj, rapper A$AP Rocky, actress Jaime Pressly, Los Angeles Lakers star Nick Young, Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, rapper Drake, UFC fighting champion Ronda Rousey, model Blac Chyna, and reality star Scott Disick have also been targeted in recent incidents. Officials have not confirmed whether the burglaries are related.

Duff, 29, rose to fame at the age of 13 as the title character of the Disney Channel television series “Lizzie McGuire,” which ran from 2001 to 2004. She starred in the Disney Channel film “Cadet Kelly” (2002), the action comedy “Agent Cody Banks” (2003), the romantic comedy “A Cinderella Story” (2004), and the “Cheaper By the Dozen” series. Her 2003 album “Metamorphosis” sold over three million copies in the United States alone and over five million copies within the first two years. She released her fourth album “Dignity” in 2007 and a greatest hits album, “Best of Hilary Duff” in 2008, before going on to appear in independent films such as “War, Inc.” (2008) and “According to Greta” (2009). In 2010, she released a novel, “Elixir,” which she co-wrote with author Elise Allen, followed by two sequels.

Currently, Duff stars in the comedy-drama television series, “Younger,” as an ambitious book editor. The show was renewed for a fifth season in April.