BEVERLY HILLS—On April 16, founder of Diamond Resorts, California billionaire, Stephen Cloobeck, went public with the withdrawal of his prior endorsement, and financial support of former California Rep. Eric Swalwell. Mr. Cloobeck withdrew his endorsement hours after Swalwell suspended his gubernatorial campaign.



Swalwell has since stepped down from his congressional seat as well. Cloobeck reiterated to a Fox News reporter outside of his Beverly Hills mansion that, that he once welcomed Rep. Swalwell at. Cloobeck has publicly stated that Swalwell is no longer welcome in his home.



“He was blown away” and said, “I had no idea.” Video footage captured and shared from this interview has thousands of views.



Cloobeck indicated that after calls he received this week, and what callers said to him about the Democrat Party being a “cesspool”, he said, “of the ‘S’ word,” referencing the serious sexual allegations Swalwell is facing from his victims. He spoke on the trust and accountability he thought a congressman should have.



“I’m going to change me ***party affiliation, because I cannot stand this Democratic Party at all. I am done. Finito,” Cloobeck stated, saying that he will become a Libertarian Republican because that’s what, “Democrats used to be.”



Rep. Eric Swalwell has lost Cloobeck’s endorsement, a tremendous amount of funding for both himself, and the Democratic party and has had the rhetorical welcome mat pulled out from under him.



In addition, the number of victims who have come forward with sexual assault allegations against Swalwell has risen to four including accusations from victims indicating they were drugged.



U.S. District Attorney, Alvin Bragg of Manhattan, NY., who opened an investigation against Swalwell, recently encouraged anyone who may be a survivor or has prior knowledge of the abuses are to call the Special Victims Division at 212-335-9373.