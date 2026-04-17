MALIBU—On Wednesday, April 16, the Malibu Office of Public Safety posted a warning on its Facebook page that rattlesnakes have been spotted in Malibu parks and trails.

According to a post, rattlesnakes are native to Malibu and help limit rodent populations, but in doing so, not only prevent the spread of diseases but reduce the property damage caused by rodents.

The city of Malibu is warning residents that visit a trail or park in the city, to be wary of rattlesnakes nearby. Residents should stay on a trail if possible. In addition, playgrounds should be inspected to determine if a rattlesnake is present before children play. Dogs should not be let off their leash. The city of Malibu warns that not all rattlesnakes rattle prior to an attack.

If a rattlesnake is seen, people should stay away, and if city employees are seen on a trail or in a park, they should be informed of any rattlesnake presence but also call the Agoura Hills Animal Shelter. The number for the shelter is 818-991-0071. During the call, questions will be asked about the rattlesnake.