LOS ANGELES—Well, awards season treks on, but this time in the form of music. Yep, the highest accolade in the music industry, the Grammy, was front-and-center on Sunday, February 12, as the 59th Annual Grammy Awards were held from the famed Staples Center in Los Angeles. While this is an awards show, it’s more like a concert, as more performances take place than actual awards being handed out. It was a duel between Beyoncé and Adele this year, and in the end it was ADELE who came out on top taking home 5 Grammy Awards.

I am finding it frustrating that the Grammys are becoming the longest awards ceremony out of all the ceremonies during awards season and they only hand out like 10 awards and they have nearly 70 plus categories. I mean when the Grammys are longer than the Oscars (which hand out all the awards, in addition to musical acts) there is a major problem. The list of performers was countless. I mean you had Adele, Beyonce, The Chainsmokers, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend, The Weeknd, Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban to name a few.

The concert kicked off with a performance by Adele who belted out her inescapable hit “Hello.” The British sensation didn’t disappoint with her vocal pipes that send chills down the spine. “The Late Late Show” host James Corden kicked off hosting duties, but had an apparent technical glitch rising from the floor, and later fell before tumbling down the steps, as he prepared for a musical number that had many mishaps, but he kicked off with a rap that was hilarious to say the least.

A big award of the night for Best New Artist was handed out by Jennifer Lopez to Chance the Rapper. The second performance of the night included a collaboration between The Weeknd and Daft Punk; full of cosmic imagery. Country legend Keith Urban teamed up with Carrie Underwood for a performance full of vocal highlights. The Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance went to Twenty One Pilots for “Stressed Out,” wow these guys took to the stage striping to their undies. Classic moment! Ed Sheeran hit the stage to perform his newest single after being MIA from the music world for quite some time.

Time for another Grammy award, as the prize for Best Rock Song went to late-great David Bowie for “Blackstar.” Definitely a win for a legend lost too soon. Jeez, another collaboration people, Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham took the stage to perform beside each other.

Everyone was dying to see Beyoncé walk the red carpet, but she did not, but she made her debut with her twins on the Grammy stage. She was introduced by her lovely mother Tina Knowles, who delivered accolades to both of her daughters. Per usual, the songstress did not disappoint with a visual introduction that made it evident she is more pregnant than what people expected, I mean it looks like she could give birth any day now. I wasn’t certain if what I was seeing was real in the flesh, or more a visual masterpiece. Queen Bey later took to the stage to deliver a slow-moving performance that was impossible to take your eyes away from the screen.

Time for a little more Grammy love as the prize for Best Country Solo Performance went to Maren Morris for “My Church.” Ok, I thought that was neat that Corden tried to capitalize on Ellen DeGeneres 2014 Oscar moment with an epic Carpool Karaoke skit, this time using a fake car and a ton of celebrities that included Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill, John Legend, Keith Urban, Neil Diamond and even little Blue Ivy. Too bad none of the musician’s knew the words of the song that he was singing. Finally, we get a lively performance courtesy of Bruno Mars; catchy, energetic and full of cool moves. Katy Perry performed her new single “Chained to the Rhythm,” with a sensational introduction by Little Big Town.

No surprise, the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album went to Beyoncé for “Lemonade,” however, I think Rihanna had a much better album with “Anti.” Wow, that speech was fantastic, Queen Bey! Maren Morris and Alicia Keys, now that is what you call a phenomenal collaboration full of amazing vocal talent from the R&B and country world! Now, that is a first, Adele, unimpressed with her performance to George Michael, had a re-do to ensure she got it right. She sure nailed it, receiving and standing ovation from the crowd which she deserved.

The Grammy for Best Rap Album was another win for Chance the Rapper for “Coloring Book.” Such a humble winner to say the least, it was apparent he was moved by all the love he received from the Recording Academy during the night. Lady Gaga took to the stage alongside Metallica for an epic rock number that will be remembered for years to come.

That tribute to the Bee Gees was indeed a highlight, with sensational performances by Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town and Audra Day. Celine Dion handed out the coveted award for Song of the Year to Adele for “Hello.” Should not be a surprise that the singer took the prize for that phenomenal song. That performance by A Tribe Called Quest was a political statement against Donald Trump.

Finally, the performance I’ve been waiting all NIGHT for: the tribute to musical icon: Prince, courtesy of The Time and Bruno Mars. The first time, the entire night I actually got off the couch and was forced to move thanks to sensational energy. Yeah, Bruno Mars delivered two of the best performances of the nights. Ok, we’re 3 hours in and it looks like the show is about to go on for another hour or more. Pentatonix’s acoustic take on The Jackson’s classic “ABC” was sensational.

The ceremony wrapped as Faith Hill and Tim McGraw presented the prizes for both Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

It was once again Adele who took the prize for Record of the Year for her hit “Hello.” No surprise people, and it was a class act to see the singer allow her co-writer on the song to get his moment to give a speech after being cut-off when he was about to speak for Song of the Year.

At long last, it was a moment to see the prize for Album of the Year which many expected would go to Beyoncé for her amazing “Lemonade,” but yet again the Recording Academy has snubbed Beyoncé yet again as Adele won the prize for “25.” That was a phenomenal selling album; however, I can’t recall too many more hits from that album. Seeing Adele deliver a speech noting that her Grammy win, should have gone to “Lemonade” was an absolute moment. Hands down the best speech of the night, which left tears not only in Adele’s eyes, but Beyoncé and the rest of the audience as well.

I’ve said it before and I will continue to say this time and time again, the Grammys always have hiccups when it comes to giving out the awards to those who actually deserve them. Well, here’s hoping we see a bit of a shake-up in 2018, but I’m not keeping my fingers crossed people!