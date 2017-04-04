WESTWOOD—On Monday, April 3, UCLA announced in a news release, that Anita Ortega, a former UCLA basketball player and the first African-American woman to become a Los Angeles Police Department area captain, will be the notable speaker for the UCLA College commencement this year.

Being the first in her family to attend a four-year university, Ortega received a partial academic scholarship and made the UCLA women’s basketball team as a walk-on. Her performance on the court during her freshman year earned her a full athletic scholarship for the following year. In 1978, Ortega assisted in leading the team to its first national championship, earning her an All-American honorable mention.

Ortega interrupted her studies to play professional basketball in the Women’s Professional Basketball League, before returning to UCLA to finish her bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1982. Following graduation, she served as the assistant coach for the women’s basketball team for two years.

Joining the LAPD in 1984, Ortega moved up the ranks to become area captain of the Hollenbeck Division in 2002. The LAPD Hollenbeck Division serves around 200,000 residents of Eastside Los Angeles. In 2016, Ortega retired from the LAPD.

“Anita’s achievements are a testament to her perseverance, her dedication to public service and her Bruin spirit,” said senior dean of the UCLA College and dean and vice provost of undergraduate education, Patricia Turner. “UCLA may have opened the door, but she forged her own path to success. Our new graduates are bound to be inspired and energized by her words.”

In 2002, Ortega was inducted into the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame. She has remained connected to basketball as a NCAA Division I women’s basketball official. In addition, she is president of Motivational Enterprise Inc., through which she gives inspirational talks to women, young adults, and children.

In 2011, Ortega was named the UCLA Latino Alumni Association’s Alumna of the Year, and in 2015, she received the UCLA Alumni Association’s Public Service Award. She has also been named Woman of the Year for the 46th district by the California State Assembly, as well as a “woman of excellence” by the National Latina Business Woman Association. In addition, Ortega received the Roman of Excellence Award from her alma mater, Los Angeles High School.

Ortega will be speaking at both UCLA College commencement ceremonies, on June 16, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at Pauley Pavilion.