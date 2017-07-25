MALIBU—The city of Malibu is currently accepting applications for two appointments to the Environmental Review Board (ERB). According to a news release from the city of Malibu website, appointments will be made by the Planning Director from qualified professionals with technical expertise in the following two areas:

-Architecture or Civil Engineering

-Archaeology

The ERB serves as a technical advisory committee to the Planning Director and provides technical assistance to the city of Malibu regarding environmental issues on projects. ERB members serve a four-year term or at the desire of the Planning Director. The ERB meets approximately once per month on an as-needed basis and consists of seven volunteer members. ERB members serve on the City’s Subdivision Review Committee. Knowledge of the City of Malibu and the Santa Monica Mountains is highly expected from applicants.

The ERB shall review development applications, referred by the Planning Director or City Biologist, within or adjacent to designated Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Area (ESHA) or when the Planning Director or City Biologist determines a project may have the potential to significantly impact the following resources either individually or cumulatively:

-Archaeological resources

-Sensitive species or habitats

-Parkland

-Geology

-Landform and watersheds

-Shoreline resources

Current members on the board include Suzanne Goode, Jeffrey Holt, Marny Randall and Anthony David Shafer. Those with questions can contact Kathleen Stecko, Senior Office Assistant at (310) 456-2489, ext. 374 or email her at: kstecko@malibucity.org.

The deadline to submit an application and resume displaying expertise in the areas listed above is Monday, July 31, by 5:30 p.m. Download an application form or request one from the City Clerk’s office at HGlaser@malibucity.org or (310) 456-2489, extension 228.

The Environmental Review Board committee meets every fourth Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m. except for November and December (where the meeting is moved to the third Wednesday due to holiday conflicts). For more information, view the Environmental Review Board Handout and Checklist.

Individuals may serve on only one commission, board, or committee at any given time, in accordance with Council Policy No. 48 – Opportunity to Serve (adopted February 25, 2013). No compensation is paid for participation on any of the City’s boards, commissions, or committees.

Active City Councilmembers cannot be appointed as a member of any City board, commission, or committee. Councilmembers do serve on City Council Subcommittees and Ad Hoc Committees. All completed applications and resumes are to be returned to Heather Glaser, City Clerk, City of Malibu, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265.