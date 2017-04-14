HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Model and reality star Kendall Jenner, 21, had another scare on Tuesday, April 11 when a man showed up with a drone outside of her Hollywood Hills home, according to TMZ.

The incident prompted her security to immediately contact the Los Angeles Police Department. Once they arrived, officers questioned the man and even searched his trunk. He was let go because he wasn’t flying the drone over her house.

If the individual had flown the drown over the home without a proper license, he would have been cited. It is uncertain if she was home at the time of the incident.

Her security has been on “high alert” after $200k was stolen from her home last month on March 15. Jenner was away from her residence when the burglary transpired. She didn’t realize anything was missing until several hours later when she entered her bedroom at 1 a.m. on March 16, which is when she contacted police. The stolen items include a Rolex and Cartier watch, TMZ indicated.

Detectives canvased the scene, but didn’t find any signs of forced entry. Authorities suspect the theft was likely an inside job, committed by someone who knew the layout of the home and where Jenner kept her valuables, according to reports. The incident comes only 5 months after her sister, Kim Kardashian, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France.

Several celebrities living in Hollywood Hills have been burglarized in recent months including Nicki Minaj, Alanis Morissette, Yasiel Puig, Derek Fisher and Jamie Presley to name a few. No suspects have been arrested, the case is still under investigation. Security cameras outside Jenner’s home may assist authorities with the case.

