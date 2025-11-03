LOS ANGELES–Excitement, passion, family lined the streets of Los Angeles as nearly a million fans participated in the 2025 World Series parade on Monday, November 3. Riding atop giant decked out double decker buses, the final destination being Dodger Stadium to celebrate Back-to- Back World Series crowns.

Compared to the 2024 parade, the ambiance and attitude surrounding the parade contained more intensity, nervousness and sheer bliss this time around.

Speaking to Canyon News, fans described the wild Game 7 win on Saturday night was such a gratifying, extra inning victory, they personally felt the draw to proudly be apart of the madness and camaraderie of the Boys in Blue historic achievement.

It was an epic sea of Blue that was deafening as the fleet of double decker buses filed into Chavez Ravine, making the wide turn to enter the pandemonium waiting inside.

“It was electrifying, a once in a lifetime experience,” said Laura Mendoza, Malibu. This was her first parade, and she loved the fans being out in full force at this massive ticker tape, Blue confetti party.

Although the L.A. Dodgers just captured their second World Series in a row, fans are so excited, they are already clamoring for a Threepeat.

One key difference of this Dodger Dynasty compared to other Los Angeles title parades, these fans love the whole team. Not just the superstars.

Asking fans who their favorite Dodger in such a challenging environment was interesting. Here are some of the names that were both jubiantly shouted in my face.(It was a parade after all!!)

Here are a few of the names mentioned Freeman, Yamamoto, Ohtani, Miguel Rojas, Kike Hernandez,Will Smith, Kershaw, Betts, Teoscar Hernandez.

Proving what a team effort it took the entire season to repeat as WS Champions. So many crucial plays in this classic World Series, especially in Game 7.

Game 7 hero Miguel Rojas, the man who tied Game 7 with a home run in the 9th inning, thanked his teammates, in great detail, who also contributed to the decisive victory.

The iconic Dodger Stadium was obviously filled to capacity, as our Dodgers entered from Centerfield on a Blue carpet to a giant round podium. Hoisting the World Series title in the glistening sun was the signature moment of the parade.

Manager Dave Roberts, who earned his third World Series title as Dodger Manager, did not shy away from the prospects and expectations in 2026.

Threepeat, Threepeat!” Roberts urged fans to yell the boisterous call, “Threepeat” the fans repeated in unison.

Shohei Ohtani rold the adoring crowd, “You guys are the greatest fans in the would. I’m ready for another ring next year.”

Dodger legend Clayton Kershaw finished out his stellar 18-year career as a champion, he thanked everyone as he raised off into the sunset.

A perfect ending to a perfect season!