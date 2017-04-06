SANTA MONICA- To increase the flagging ridership, Santa Monica’s municipal bus system launched an app that allows customers to purchase bus passes, according to Santa Monica Lookout reports.

Edward King, the City’s director of transit services, said to Santa Monica Lookout that the Big Blue Bus (BBB) is testing this initiative by using a mobile app called “Token Transit”, a small start-up founded in San Francisco, to check if it can increase the purchase of bus passes. The customers can activate transit passes through their smartphone and then show it to the driver while commuting.

The initial agreement of this pilot program states that $50,000 will be paid to Token Transit in commissions.

“The only cost associated with this contract is a commission rate of 10 percent of sales revenue,” King said.

King also suggested that launching the app to a wider audience could cost the city $500,000 and could take several months to sync it with the existing fare system.

Hence BBB has decided to test the app for a short duration, possibly for this month.

“Although the pilot could run for as long as one year, given BBB’s current ridership and known fare collection behaviors, staff projects that the threshold will be reached in approximately six months from launch. At that point, customers would be informed that sales of new passes will end, and BBB would continue to honor purchased passes for an additional 120 days to allow customers the opportunity to use their tickets,” according to a report released on Apr.3 on the City’s website.

The smartphone app is part of several initiatives aimed at helping the decreasing ridership, which has dropped about 12 percent to an estimated 14.98 million passengers.

“In order to improve trip time speeds, which continually rank high in priority in BBB customer feedback surveys, staff has implemented new solutions to reduce cash payments by providing other, more convenient options, including the provision of a mobile application fare payment alternative to complement the other fare media options currently available to BBB customers,” the report said.