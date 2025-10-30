“Scream 7” Trailer Unleashes Absolute Terror

HOLLYWOOD—The fact that we are getting a seventh installment in the “Scream” franchise nearly 30 years after the original was released in 1996 is epic to say the least. Making matters more intriguing is the fact that we have the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. Campbell was MIA in the sixth installment of the franchise over a pay dispute. Also important to note Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega who headline the previous two installments of the franchise are not appearing in “Scream 7.”

The trailer was released on Thursday, October 30, and does it ooze and scream back to the 1996 and 1997 days of the franchise where you could feel the tension and terror. The trailer opens to a couple visiting the iconic Stu Macher home which as become an attraction, too bad it is an attraction that actually has Ghostface present and ready to attack.

That transitions to the audience seeing Sidney receive a call from a Ghostface who talks about new town, Pinegrove that Sidney has made home with her daughter Tatum (Isabel May) and her husband Mark (Joel McHale). We get shots of Tatum with her new pals played by McKenna Grace and Celeste O’Connor.

An amazing scene sees Sidney and Tatum navigate through the walls of her home as Ghostface stalks them, not to mention referencing their past to Woodsboro, that is clue number 1 people. He seems to be very familiar with Sidney’s home to say the least, Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) returns in an iconic scene to help her pal, with Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy-Brown) in tow.

There looks like plenty of fight sequences, not to mention flames galore and Sidney in a protective mode we have yet to see her in as she fights to protect her daughter and her family from whoever is looking to wreck havoc on her life. “Scream 7” arrives in theaters on February 27, 2026. Oh, it looks like the horror fans have been looking for is back and that might be a direct result of the movie’s creator, Kevin Williamson FINALLY stepping behind the camera to helm a franchise that changed the genre as we know it.