TORONTO– Get ready for a 7th Game of the World Series after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in Game 6 of this sensational World Series. Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched six innings for the Blue Crew, and Kike Hernandez made a jaw dropping catch leading to a game ending double play.

With runners on second and third base in the bottom of the ninth, the Dodgers clung on for dear life as the Blue Jays were mounting a comeback. Tyler Glasnow was on the mound for the dramatic ending of Game 6 on Haloween night.

Toronto shortstop Andres Gimenez lined into a game-ending double play. Hernandez charged in to catch the liner in left field and threw a one-hopper to second base, where Miguel Rojas made a fine pick to double up the Blue Jays’ Addison Barger, who, as the potential tying run, wandered too far off second base.

“Stay up in the air. Stay up in the air,” Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts described his thoughts as Hernandez closed in on the ball. “And Kike just gets great jumps. He is one of my favorite baseball players to watch. He’s one of the headiest baseball players I’ve ever been around.”

We are tied at 3-3 in this incredible Fall Classic. Game 7 is later today, Saturday, November 1. All four runs in the game were scored in the third inning.

The Dodgers’ three-run burst was capped by a two-run single from shortstop Mookie Betts. Betts has been in a huge slump the entire World Series.

Betts needed to have a clutch performance for the Dodgers to force a decisive game seven. Mookie was money when the Dodgers were desperate for hits.

Meanwhile, L.A. starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto and his opponent, Toronto righty Kevin Gausman, repeated their Game 2 duel, with both pitchers tossing six strong innings and turning the game over to the respective bullpens

Zeros kept piling up, but the Blue Jays chased reliever Roki Sasaki, who was bidding for a two-inning save but struggled with his command. He began the ninth by plunking catcher Alejandro Kirk, who was replaced on the bases by Straw.

Who will start Game 7 for the Dodgers? All signs point to the best player in MLB: Shohei Ohtani. With everything on the line Saturday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers plan to start Shohei Ohtani on short rest in Game 7.

A final decision had not been made as of late Friday night, but the team is leaning in that direction. Every pitcher except Yamamoto is avaliable for this historic moment and opportunity.

The Blue Jays will start Max Scherzer in Game 7.

That includes Tyler Glasnow, who was lined up to start Game 7 but came out of the bullpen to record the final three outs in Friday’s Game 6. It includes Roki Sasaki, who faced seven batters. And it includes Ohtani, whose easiest path to pitching has always been to open the game, rather than coming out of the bullpen.

There is nothing left to say, do or die Game 7 is Saturday night. First pitch is set for 5:00 pm at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

GO DODGERS!