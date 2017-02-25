TUSCON, AR—The No. 5 ranked UCLA Bruins defeated the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats 77-72 in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, February 25.

Bryce Alford had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Bruins in their seventh consecutive victory. Thomas Welsh scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. T.J. Leaf contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Lonzo Ball had 11 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Aaron Holiday scored 12 points off the bench.

Allonzo Trier scored a game-high 28 points for the Wildcats, who snapped a five-game winning streak with the loss. Parker Jackson-Cartwright added 11 points and six assists off the bench. Lauri Markkanen had 10 points and five rebounds.

The Wildcats had won 21 consecutive games at home before UCLA’s Saturday night victory.

The Bruins have won eight of their last 10 games, including victories against the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, both teams that have beaten UCLA earlier this season.

The Wildcats fall to 26-4 on the season and second place in the Pac-12. Arizona will travel to Tempe for a matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, March 4.

UCLA is now 26-3 overall and third place in the Pac-12 conference. The Bruins will face the Washington Huskies in their next game on Wednesday, March 1.