GRIFFITH PARK—A car crash was reported around 10:57 a.m. involving three vehicles including a big rig that caused flames on the Southbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park, shutting off the interstate.

The accident injuring 9 people, killing 1, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One dog also died, during the collision. Ariel images showed that the crash included 3 big rigs, 3 passenger vehicles, a passenger van, and a pickup hauling a trailer.

The chain collision started when a vehicle crashed into a big rig, which crossed over the center divider and crashed into another big rig, causing fire to emerge on the lanes. Televised images showed a small sedan wedged under a big rig engulfed in fire. The big rig was blocking four southbound lanes.

The CHP issued a SigAlert, which would be in place for several hours. Traffic was backed up for miles throughout the afternoon. Both sides of the freeway were closed as officials completed their investigation.

After noon, two northbound lanes were re-opened for traffic. CHP officials indicated that lanes could be closed off to accommodate cleanup work which could take until late evening to be officially completed. All southbound lanes remained closed south of Ventura (134) Freeway under further notice.

“Still checking on conflicting report of one or more persons who may be unaccounted for based on eyewitness statements; NFD,” tweeted Brian Humphrey from the LAFD.