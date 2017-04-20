WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, April 17, the city of West Hollywood announced the results of the March 7 Consolidated Municipal Election, which was conducted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

The city council sworn in West Hollywood City Council members, Mayor Pro Tempore John Heilman and Councilmember John J. Duran. The oath of office took place by City Clerk, Yvonne Quarker. The two newly elected councilmembers will serve a term of three years and eight months.

According to the city of West Hollywood’s website, Mayor Pro Tempore Heilman is a prior board member of the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California and the Local Government Commission. He is also the former president of the Gay, Lesbian and Bisexual Local Officials Group and past co-chair of the International Network of Lesbian and Gay Officials.

Councilmember John J. Duran is a native Los Angeleno and a resident of West Hollywood since 1990. He has been an elected member of the City Council since 2001. Some of his priorities include: civil rights, LGBT equality, and health and fitness, addiction and recovery.

During Monday’s events, the City Council nominated and elected Mayor Pro Tempore John Heliman as the city’s new Mayor and Councilmember John J. Duran as Mayor Pro Tempore. Mayor Elect Heilman and Mayor Pro Tempore Elect will be sworn in to their new positions in a Reorganization and Installation meeting.

The meeting is open to the public and will be free for all in attendance. The meeting will take place on Monday, May 15, at 6:00 p.m. at the city of West Hollywood’s City Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room at West Hollywood Library, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

For more detailed information on election results, you can visit The City of West Hollywood’s elections page.