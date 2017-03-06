HOLLYWOOD—The new cast for Season 24 of the reality competition series “Dancing with the Stars” was unveiled on Wednesday, March 1 on ‘Good Morning America.’

“Dancing with the Stars” is a television reality show about celebrities who are partnered up with professional dancers. The duos compete each week to be the last team standing. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are hosts on the series.

The celebrity cast this season includes model Bonner Bolton, music icon Charo, “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Kattan, two-time World Series champ David Ross, musician and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, “Glee” star Heather Morris, actor Mr. T, sports icon Nancy Kerrigan, “The Bachelor” contestant Nick Vaill, Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei, NFL Running Back Rashad Jennings, and Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles.

Dancing professionals include Sharna Burgess, Keo Motsepe, Whitney Carson, Lindsay Arnold, Gleb Savchenko, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Kym Herjavec, Artem Chigvinstev, Peta Murgatroyd, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, and Sasha Farber.

This season the pairs will include: Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess; Chris Kattan with Witney Carson;

Charo with Keo Motsepe; Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko; Mr. T with Kym Herjavec; Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy; David Ross with Lindsay Arnold; Simone Biles with Sasha Farber; Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd; Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater; Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev and Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

"Dancing with the Stars" returns on Monday, March 20 on ABC.