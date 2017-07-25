PITTSBURGH, PA—Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin, 25, who stands 6 foot and 4 inches tall and weights 207 pounds has extended his contract with the team an additional 6 years. He will earn an average of $4.1 million per year, totaling $24.6 million.

Last season, Dumoulin made 70 regular season appearances with Pittsburgh and collected 15 points (one goal and 14 assists), blocked 99 shots, and attained 14 penalty minutes. En route to winning the Stanley Cup for the second season in a row, he played in 25 games and tallied six points (one goal and five assists, one of which allowed left winger Carl Hagelin to score on an empty net and lead the team to Cup win over the Nashville Predators), six penalty minutes, and a plus-9 rating, the highest on the Penguins. He exceeded his teammates in average time on ice with 21 minutes and 59 seconds in the playoffs.

In the Penguins’ 2016 Stanley Cup run, Dumoulin scored the first goal in the Cup-winning Game 6 against the San Jose Sharks. He and fellow defenseman Kris Letang were labeled the top defensive pair on the team. He also averaged 21 minutes on the ice that run, which exceeded his regular season time by over two and a half minutes.

“He’s been a good player for us. To know that he’s going to be with us for a long period of time is good for him and good for us,” said Jim Rutherford, Penguins General Manager.

Dumoulin, a Biddeford, Maine native, began playing hockey in his hometown for Biddeford High School and the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs of the Eastern Junior Hockey League (EJHL). He was selected 51st overall by the Carolina Hurricanes, but instead went on to play for the Boston College Eagles. In April 2012, during his final collegiate-level season, he helped lead the Eagles to a National Championship win in Tampa, Florida. He was also a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award (the top collegiate player).

After his three-year NCAA stint, Dumoulin began playing for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL during the 2012-2013 season. In June of June 2013, Carolina traded him to Pittsburgh along with center Brandon Sutter and a first-round draft pic and in turn acquired center Jordan Staal.

Dumoulin would play for Wilkes-Barre/Scrantion through the 2014-2015 season, being called up to eight games with the Penguins that year and six games the previous season (2013-2014). In 17 playoff games in 2014, he ranked second on the team in points with 12 (three goals and nine assists).

He currently has 163 regular-season NHL games under his belt and has tallied 33 points (two goals and 31 assists), 34 penalty minutes, a plus-12 rating. In 54 career playoff games (including all 49 which led Pittsburgh to their back to back Cup wins), he has 14 points (three goals and 11 assists), eight penalty minutes, and a plus-7 rating.

The former restricted free agent was to attend an arbitration hearing in Toronto on Monday, July 24.

Dumoulin shared with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “I’m glad for us we didn’t have to go through the process. We agreed on the deal and I think it works out for both of us.”