BEVERLY HILLS—The “Friends of Greystone” will be hosting a lecture and book signing on Saturday, April 11 at the Doheny Greystone Mansion with author Steven M. Price to promote his new book “Trousdale Estates: Midcentury to Modern in Beverly Hills.”

“Trousdale Estates,” is a 368-page pictorial hardcover filled with breathtaking photography of some of the world’s most enviable real estate. From Frank Sinatra’s 1957 Bowmont Drive “swingingist” bachelor pad, to 21st century remodels which meticulously preserve the property’s distinct character and aesthetic, each of the houses featured is vignetted by Price’s thorough prose detailing the architectural and cultural history of the home.

The actual Trousdale Estates is a 410-acre neighborhood in north Beverly Hills that was first developed in the 1950s. Gaining fame shortly after to its concentration of notable celebrities and Hollywood moguls, today it boasts some of the most expensive property in the world, and still plays host to luminaries like singer Elton John and video game designer Markus Pearson, creator of “Minecraft.”

Saturday’s event is being hosted by the “Friends of Greystone,” a non-profit, volunteer group dedicated to the preservation of the historic Doheny Greystone Mansion. In 1955, Mrs. Doheny sold the accompanying Doheny Ranch to Paul Trousdale, the builder of the Trousdale Estates, making the vaunted neighborhood part of the Doheny family legacy.

Those wishing for more information on the event, or other information regarding the “Friends of Greystone,” or the Doheny Greystone Mansion, can visit their website at www.greystonemansion.org.