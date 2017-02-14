HOLLYWOOD—Michael Myers is back! After what seemed like YEARS of back and forth discussions of a new installment in the notoriously popular “Halloween” franchise, a new installment in the franchise is headed to the big screen courtesy of the film’s original creator John Carpenter. Carpenter announced via Facebook on Thursday, February 9, that the boogeyman that scared audiences to death in 1978 is returning in October 2018 (what a coincidence, that is 40 years after the original first debuted), with a new entry.

While Carpenter won’t take on script and directing duties, he will serve as an executive producer for the new flick which will be directed by David Gordon Green, who will share script duties with Danny McBride who have collaborated multiple times in the past on projects.

Carpenter, who helmed the original classic in 1978, wrote on his Facebook page:

“So you say you want a Revolution? You want to shake things up and bring back Halloween and make it rock again? Well so do I. So here’s the announcement you’ve all been waiting for: David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are joining the project to complete the creative team. David and Danny will write the script together and David will direct. I will continue in my executive producer role to consult and offer my advice and feedback as needed. David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and…WOW. They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away. I might even do the music. Maybe. It could be kind of cool. And you’ll get to see it in theaters on October 19th, 2018.”

So Michael Myers is returning to the big screen after nearly 10 years since the last flick was in theaters, with the dreadful and just awful, “Halloween II” by Rob Zombie, who helmed the original remake in 2007 that was quite entertaining. So this news is hopeful for horror fans like myself, but I would be even more pleased if it was revealed that Carpenter himself would take on script and directing duties to bring life back into what many still consider today the greatest horror film of all time.

Details on cast and plot synopsis have not been divulged, but with this news one has to wonder if Paramount Pictures will move forward with its rebirth of Jason Voorhees in the “Friday the 13th” franchise? News recently leaked via The Hollywood Reporter that the studio scraped plans with a new entry into that franchise. However, I suspect if buzz about the new “Halloween” picks up fever, Paramount will be inching to bring back the hockey masked psychopath to scare a new generation of audiences. Look for “Halloween” which is now being touted as a reboot (yes, how many times can you reboot a franchise people) in theaters on October 19, 2018, just in time for the spooky holiday.