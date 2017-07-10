BEVERLY HILLS—Professional footballer Romelu Lukaku was arrested in Beverly Hills on Sunday, July 2, at about 8 p.m., after officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) responded to five noise complaints at the same location.

A police statement from the BHPD, which named the Belgian striker as Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli, indicated that he received a misdemeanor citation for Beverly Hills Municipal Code Violation 5-1-104 – Excessive Noise. Lukaku, who plays for Everton, reportedly threw a party at his temporary residence in Beverly Hills. The citation was issued after he received multiple verbal warnings from officers for the noise.

Lukaku was arrested for disturbing the peace, according to reports. He was not formally booked or taken to the police station and was released at the scene with the citation, according to the police statement. He is scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on October 2, 2017, authorities indicated.

The arrest occurred less than a day after Premier League club Manchester United announced its deal to transfer the striker from Everton for a reported initial transfer fee of $97 million. Lukaku, 24, passed a medical examination in Los Angeles on Saturday after the announcement. On Monday, July 10, United confirmed that Lukaku agreed to personal terms and signed a five-year deal, with the option of an additional year. Lukaku, who trained with United midfielder Paul Pogba at UCLA on Thursday, July 6, is set to join the club’s pre-season tour. United will play the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday, July 15, at the StubHub Center in Carson.

Lukaku has played for Anderlecht, Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion, and Everton. In 2011, he won the Belgian Ebony Shoe award. He had 25 goals last season, making him the second highest scorer in the Premier League.