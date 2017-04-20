MALIBU—John McEnroe, former professional tennis player known for his hot-temper, has listed his Malibu home at $125,000 for the month of August.

According to the Variety, he 3,700-square-foot Malibu home is located inside the guarded gates of the fabled Colony enclave. The home features five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms, dining areas, a chef’s kitchen, and media room. The home includes a courtyard, oceanfront deck, spa, cabana, bar, and sauna.

According to Variety, the cape-cod style 1930s home was purchased by the seven-time Grand Slam singles title winner in 1984 for an unrecorded amount.

McEnroe and his wife, Patty Smyth, lead singer of the 1980s rock band Scandal, own two other properties in Malibu near Paradise Cove. The couple paid $3.345 million for a land-rocked ranch-style residence in March 2013 and $21 million for a beachfront contemporary in September 2015.