WEST HOLLYWOOD—On May 1, the city of West Hollywood disclosed the would be celebrating National Bike Month in May. According to the city’s website, National Bik Month was established in 1956 and promoted by the League of American Bicyclists, National Bike Month showcases the many benefits of bicycling and encourages more people to give biking a try.

To celebrate Bike to Work Week, West Hollywood, in collaboration with the West Hollywood Bicycle Coalition, will host a pop-up “pit stop” aimed at bicycle commuters on Thursday, May 16, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. It will take place adjacent to 8743 Santa Monica Boulevard, just east of Hancock Avenue. Cyclists will be allowed to enjoy light refreshments and giveaways, such as free LED safety lights and a limited number of bike helmets.

Information about West Hollywood’s various upcoming bike and pedestrian safety projects will be provided. Community members are asked to follow the City’s mobility and streetscape project pages on the Engage WeHo portal to receive information and updates.

For more details contact Bob Cheung, West Hollywood Senior Transportation Planner, at (323) 848-6346 or at bcheung@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.