Jury Selection In Retrial Of Ex-Sheriff Lee Baca Begins

Jury selection begins for Baca as he gears up for another attempt to defend his freedom

On Wednesday jury selection began for the retrial of former Los Angeles County sheriff Leroy David “Lee” Baca, with the process possibly lasting until the end of the week. Jurors will remain anonymous throughout due to the amount of attention this case is expected to garner.

Baca was nearly acquitted in December during the initial trial. By a 11-1 margin,the jury had declared him not guilty. However, the lone holdout was not to be deterred. He forced US District Judge Percy Anderson to order a mistrial and now the process begins all over again.

The former law enforcement officer is facing up to twenty years in prison with three felony charges levied against him: conspiracy to obstruct a federal grand jury investigation, obstruction of justice and new charge not part of the original trial, making false statements. The Assistan US Attorney Brandon Fox added this charge because he believes Baca lied in the first trial to avoid being prosecuted. He is alleged to have ordered his subordinates to thwart a federal investigation into widespread abuse and corruption within county jails.

Baca’s former undersheriff, Paul Tanaka, along with eight other deputies, are currently serving prison terms after being convicted in this case. Still, Baca maintains that he had no idea about any of the illegal activity occurring during his time as sheriff.