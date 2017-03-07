LOS ANGELES–The LAPD will be holding Pedestrian Crosswalk Safety and Enforcement Operation on Thursday, March 9 at the intersection crosswalk of Woodley Avenue and Gault Street to implement new pedestrian safety laws in Los Angeles which, according to a recent press release, will be “aggressively” enforced.

California safety laws require drivers to yield to pedestrians within crosswalks whether they are marked or unmarked. Those who are found in violation will be cited by officers.

In 2016, 33 fatalities were reported in the San Fernando Valley. So far this year there have been eleven. LAPD officials reported that the number of deaths in the first two months of surpasses the number of fatalities in the first two months of 2016 by 450 percent.

“Deputy Chief Bob Green, the Commanding Officer of Operations-Valley Bureau, will be in

plainclothes, crossing the street, monitoring whether vehicles slow down and yield the right

of way to the pedestrian. Officers will also monitor high volume intersections in the area for

vehicles not yielding to pedestrians as well as pedestrians not crossing legally or in an unsafe

manner,” authorities wrote in Tuesday’s press release.

The Valley Traffic Division issued the following safety instructions to pedestrians:

Don’t text while crossing the street. Keep your head up.

Watch for turning vehicles and make sure the driver sees you before stepping out in

front of a vehicle.

clear each lane before you proceed.

clear each lane before you proceed.

Wear bright/light colored clothing and walk in well lighted areas at night.

Be alert to the traffic – constantly look both ways as you cross the street.

They also provided the following instructions for drivers:

Slow down and scan the road ahead for pedestrians.

Do not drive distracted.

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks whether marked or unmarked.

Watch for pedestrians stepping off the curb when making right or left turns.

Obey the speed limits and slow down.

In addition to Green, Commander Kris Pitcher (Operations Valley Bureau), Captain Beverly Lewis (Valley Traffic Division), Senior Transportation Engineer, Valley District, and Valley Traffic Division Motorcycle Officers will attend.

Canyon News briefly spoke with Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD who was unable to disclose further information on the event.