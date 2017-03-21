TOPANGA CANYON—Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopters airlifted two patients in the Agoura Hills area within one hour on Saturday, March 18.

The first helicopter was called to 446 S. Topanga Canyon Boulevard at 12:26 p.m., after a woman of about 60 years old fell near the side of a creek near a trail behind a market, indicated LACFD Dispatch Supervisor Cheryl Sims to Patch.com.

“Hoist rescue of female adult with broken ankle in Topanga Canyon. @lacofireairops Copter 12 and #Malibusar on scene. @malibusar has received a record 7 calls for service since Sunday. #firstresponders #losthillssheriffsstation #sar #volunteer #searchandrescue @mplasd @lasdrecruitment @lasdhq. FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER. TEAM MERCHANDISE AVAIL IN FACEBOOK AND EBAY,” posted the Malibu Search and Rescue Team on Instagram.

Firefighters hiked into the area to assist in the rescue near large boulders, Sims indicated. The woman was airlifted to safety and later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A second helicopter responded to the 31200 block of Mulholland Highway at 1:23 p.m. where a motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Written By Darylese Shook and Donald Roberts