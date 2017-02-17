PHOENIX, AZ—The Los Angeles Lakers lost their second consecutive game, falling 101-137 to the last place Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, February 13.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton felt that some of his players were already focused on the upcoming All-Star break, contributing to the loss.

“We’re going to lose games and I’m okay with that and I know that,” said Walton, whose team has lost three of their past four games. “But when we give in like that and don’t play with a certain competitive level, that’s not right for anybody that’s involved.”

D’Angelo Russell had 21 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Lakers, who remain just one game ahead of Phoenix for last place in the Western Conference. Lou Williams contributed 21 points, two rebounds and three assists off the bench. Jordan Clarkson scored 15 points and Julius Randle added a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Eric Bledsoe notched his third career triple-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for the Suns.

“Great energy,” Bledsoe said. “It was fun to play in that game. When you’ve got two horses running like Devin and T.J., it racks up tons of assists.”

Devin Booker had 23 points, including four 3-pointers. Marquese Chriss scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Alex Len added 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Suns snapped a two-game losing streak with the win, moving to 18-39 on the season. Phoenix will face the Chicago Bulls in their next game on Friday, February 24.

Los Angeles falls to 7-25 on the road this season and 19-39 overall. The Lakers will begin a two-game roadtrip with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, February 24.