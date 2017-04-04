MALIBU—On Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and April 9, the 19th Annual Chumash Day Powwow and Intertribal Gathering will take place at Malibu Bluffs Park, at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

For many generations, Native Americans from tribes all over the western and southwestern states have gathered in Malibu to sing, dance, socialize, and heal, according to the City of Malibu website. Each spring, tribes celebrate their heritage and honor the original settlers and First Americans of the city, the Chumash.

The Chumash People historically resided in the central and southern coastal areas of California, including Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, and three of the Channel Islands. They were known for basketry, bead manufacturing, and an intricate bead currency system.

The community is welcome to attend the free two-day celebration. The event will include performances by gourd dancers, led by Native American actor Saginaw Grant, and an invocation and prayer by Chumash-Tataviam elder Alan Salazar. Attendees will be able to experience a variety of Native American foods, including traditional fry bread, along with arts and crafts, tribal ceremonies, dances, and storytelling.

On Saturday, April 8, the celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with Grand Entry at 1 p.m. On Sunday, April 9, the hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Grand Entry at 12 p.m. Parking and free shuttle service will be available at the corner of Webb Way and Civic Center Way.

Canyon News reached out to the Recreation Coordinator and the Recreation Manager of Malibu’s Community Services Department regarding the event, and is awaiting further information.

For more information, visit www.malibucity.org/chumashday. Call the Malibu Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 317-1364 or email info@malibucity.org.