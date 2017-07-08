MALIBU—According to the city of Malibu website, the Malibu Senior Center has scheduled new upcoming events for the month of July.

On Monday, July 10 from 12-1 p.m. at the Malibu City Hall in the Zuma Room, the Senior Center will host a Patriotic Potluck Tea Time. Guests are welcomed to bring small sandwiches, scones, tarts and/or cookies.

On Thursday, July 13, the Malibu Senior Center’s monthly walking group will walk a two-mile hike at Little Dume-Point Preserve at 9 a.m. Participants are suggested to wear comfortable clothes and bring water, snacks and sun protection. Silver Fox Walks offers the opportunity to an enjoy Malibu’s scenic hiking trails. Each month the group will meet in a new location for 2-3 mile walks. Guests of any age are welcome. This month join the group at Little Dume to walk the beach at low tide. Participants are asked to RSVP for meeting location and parking details at 310-456-2489 ext. 357.

On Thursday, July 13 is the free presentation, “What makes people Happy,” from 12-1 p.m. at Malibu City Hall in the Zuma Room. Clinical Nurse of Neurosciences at UCLA Medical Center Pamela Nyle will discuss the importance of exercises and details on maintaining happiness throughout the course of a year.

On Friday, July 14 from 12-1:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall in the Zuma Room, Senior Center’s Finance is hosting “Reverse Mortgages for Retirement Planning.” Guest speakers include Joe Conrad, CMPS and Skyline Home Loans. Guests must RSVP to attend the event. A free lunch will be included. homeowners will learn how to live in their home forever without a mortgage payment! Speaker, Joe Conrad, CMPS, will discuss why many homeowners are deciding to collect loan reimbursements through new reverse mortgage options available to seniors 62 years of age or older.

For additional information on any of these events individuals can call (310) 456-2489, ext 357.

Written By Darylese Shook and Casey Jacobs